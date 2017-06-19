Large police presence seen in Colonie neighborhood

Web staff Published:

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police were called to the area of Braintree Street and Fairfield Avenue in Colonie on Monday.

According to police, someone barricaded themselves in a house in the area.

Police said the person appeared to have a long gun.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s