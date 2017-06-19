Deliberations begin in re-trial of man accused of killing family members

Related Coverage Opening statements given in triple murder retrial

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Deliberations are now underway in the re-trial of a Washington County man formerly convicted of murdering his mother, step-dad, and step-brother.

Both the defense and the prosecution have presented their closing arguments on Monday.

The defense argues it was not Matthew Slocum but his ex-girlfriend Loretta Colegrove, who killed all three.

They presented several pieces of evidence to the jury, including the shirt Colegrove was wearing with spatters of Lisa Harrington’s blood on it and a 12-gauge shotgun with Lisa’s blood inside and outside the barrel.

The defense continuously told the jury to “follow the forensics.”

Prosecutors say that blood was transferred as Slocum handed off the belongings to pack into the car. They also say all the letters he sent to Colegrove from jail have been apologetic and self-reproaching.