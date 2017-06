SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s another reason to be excited for this summer’s New York State Fair.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that breweries across the state will be competing in a professionally judged craft beer competition.

The new competition will find the best beers in 20 categories.

Brewers can enter as many different beers as they want. Each entry is $45.

The fair runs from August 23 to September 4.