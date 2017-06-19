Community meeting being held in Hoosick Falls over PFOA contamination

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The public will finally hear results from the state’s investigation into contamination in Hoosick Falls Monday night.

The DEC Commissioner says he wants people to hear the information from DEC staff and be able to ask questions.

“There will be no surprises. There are high levels of contamination under the properties themselves,” New York State DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said.

Commissioner Seggos says there should be no surprise that extremely high levels of the toxic chemical PFOA have been found during the state’s Superfund site investigation into the source of contamination in Hoosick Falls.

In a new approach to inform the public, recently sworn in Hoosick Falls Mayor Rob Allen, created a YouTube video explaining the meeting. The meeting is expected to give detailed PFOA levels and information regarding the state’s investigation, which has included overseeing work done by Honeywell and Saint Gobain.

So far, four sites have been determined sources of contamination including the John Street site which tested positive for PFOA and its vapor intrusion known as VOC’s. The River Road and Liberty Street plants also tested positive for high levels of PFOA. Mayor Allen says the McCaffrey Street State Superfund site has the highest PFOA level at over 100,000 parts per trillion.

Mayor Allen says remediation and cleanup is the main focus.

“Please view this meeting as the first of many future updates but probably the most important because this will structure our common understanding of how things are and what is to come,” Mayor Allen said.

“Some things will take time like the Superfund investigation,” Commissioner Seggos said. “Ultimately, holding the polluters accountable and getting the state’s money back for all the money we’ve spent. The state’s not going anywhere and I’m personally committed to this. I’ve been in the community a number of times. You probably know firsthand many of our staff who’ve been there nonstop. This for us is a good opportunity to connect directly with the community and hear from them and they can hear from us.”

The DEC says they are still searching for an alternative water source. They have four locations of interest. So far, one just down the road at the Wysocki Farm. Seggos says that location is still on the table.