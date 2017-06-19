Bill passes NY Senate requiring school employees to notify parents about bullying

Web Staff Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) –  If your child was being bullied at school, would you even know it?

The state Senate passed a bill on Monday to make sure you would be informed.

Jacobes Law requires school employees to make a good faith effort to notify parents when their child is being bullied.

The law is named in honor of Jacobe Taras, a 13-year-old boy from Fort Edward who committed suicide in 2015 due to bullying.

“Jacobe Taras’s death was a sad and tragic lesson for the urgent need to require transparency and parental notification when a child is bullied at school,” Senator Jim Tedisco, the bill sponsor, said.

The bill still must pass in the Assembly before it heads to the governor’s desk.

