NYS Health Department warning of possible measles exposure in Saratoga and Warren Counties

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Health is warning of possible measles exposures in Saratoga and Warren Counties.

The NYSDOH says a health care worker employed by Hudson Headwaters has a confirmed case of the measles and may have exposed others to the illness at several locations in the area from June 5 through June 8.

According to the health department, anyone who visited the following locations may have been exposed:

Home Depot (garden section of store), 3043 Route 50, Saratoga Springs, N.Y. between 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. on June 5, 2017.

Hudson Headwaters Health Network – Warrensburg Health Center, 3767 Main St., Warrensburg, N.Y . between 7:25 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on June 6, 2017.

Hudson Headwaters Health Network, 9 Carey Rd., Queensbury, N.Y. between 7:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. on June 7, 2017.

Hudson Headwaters Health Network – Warrensburg Health Center, 3767 Main St., Warrensburg, N.Y . between 10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. on June 7, 2017.

Saratoga Stadium restaurant, 389 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, N.Y. between 6:15 – 9:30 p.m. on June 7, 2017.

Hudson Headwaters Health Network – West Mountain Health Services, 161 Carey Rd., Building 1, Queensbury, N.Y. between 7:45 – 10:35 a.m. on June 8, 2017.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by a virus. The virus can remain alive in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours.

The Health Department cautions that a person is unlikely to get the measles if they were born before January 1, 1957, have received two doses of the MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella) vaccine, or have a lab test confirming immunity.

Symptoms of measles include a runny nose, cough and a slight fever that will rise slightly each day. Eyes may become reddened and sensitive to light. Small bluish white spots surrounded by a reddish area may also appear inside the mouth. Eventually, a red, blotchy rash will appear and spread from the face downward and outward.

The Health Department says anyone who may have been exposed or shows signs of symptoms should first notify their health care provider or a local emergency department BEFORE going in for care to medical personnel to avoid becoming infected themselves.

For more information about measles visit: https://www.health.ny.gov/publications/2170/