Motorcycle collides with car on Central Avenue in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A motorcycle driver was thrown from his bike on Central Avenue, Saturday evening.

Albany Police say it happened after a car driving eastbound on Central Avenue tried to make a left turn onto Ontario Street.

The motorcycle heading westbound on Central Avenue, struck the car in a T-bone fashion, tossing the driver.

Both drivers taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and Albany police say no tickets were issued as there was nothing suspicious about the accident.