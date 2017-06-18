BREAKING: Albany Police investigating a homicide in southern portion of city

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in Delaware Street area around 5 p.m.

A report of shots fired came in the area of Delaware Street and Clinton Street. When officers arrived a male victim was pronounced deceased following a gun shot wound to the head.

The incident is under investigation currently.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039.

