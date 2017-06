BERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are still on the scene of a serious crash in Albany County.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple is confirming that three people have been seriously injured following Saturday morning’s crash on Cole Hill Road in the town of Berne.

Two of them are in critical condition and the other will be held in the hospital overnight.

Sheriff Apple said speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

