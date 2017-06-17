Sheriff’s Office warns of KKK leaving pamphlets, bags of kitty litter on lawns

NORTHVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents to be on the lookout for small plastic bags left on people’s lawns containing KKK pamphlets and kitty litter.

The Sheriff’s Office says individuals have been distributing the bags throughout the area, but most recently overnight Friday night in Northville.

The small sandwich-size plastic bags contain information pamphlets advertising a KKK rally.

The bags also contain a small amount of kitty litter, which the Sheriff’s Office says is not harmful and is likely meant to make the bags easier to toss onto lawns.

The Sheriff’s Office says it is safe to just throw out the bags, kitty litter and all.

Anyone with information or security camera footage of vehicles or people associated with the bags is asked to contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at 518-736-2100.