Saratoga Spa State Park covered in litter after Dave Matthews concert

(Photo Credit: Ray O'Conor)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga Spa State Park woke up to a mess after last night’s Dave Matthew’s concert.

NEWS10 ABC viewers sent in photos of a littered Five Mile Trail in the park Saturday morning

Remnants of last night’s partying. beer cans, boxes, and trash all in the woods surrounding Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

Many who got up for their morning hikes said they were not happy with the garbage left behind in the spa park.

They’re calling on Dave Matthews to address the concern.

NEWS10 ABC has reached out to the New York State Park Police to see how they are handling the problem and are waiting for a response.

