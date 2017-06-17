Landlord speaks out on Troy Police Drug Unit conduct

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – More information is developing regarding the entire unit of a local police department that has been placed on administrative leave.

NEWS10 ABC spoke exclusively with a landlord who claims officers entered her building illegally.

The mayor and police are still remaining tight lipped about why the entire drug unit was suspended.

But, a landlord is telling me today officers told her they entered her property without a warrant.

The Troy Police Department is conducting an internal investigation into what is being called a personnel matter concerning its drug and weapons unit.

NEWS10 ABC first told you yesterday according to multiple sources this all stems from officers illegally entering a home without a warrant and covering it up by not including it in their report.

A Troy landlord tells said this matter happened Monday at her property on Oakwood Avenue consisting of three apartments.

She said officers admitted to her they entered one of the units without a warrant based on a tip that drug activity was taking place and that a fugitive was staying there.

“They also told me that they did not have a warrant to enter the house and they did not see or witness any suspicious activity going on whatsoever but that they just kind of leaned on the door and the door popped, popped,” said the property owner.

NEWS10 ABC reached out to police and the mayor’s office for comment and updates, but was told they have no new information.

