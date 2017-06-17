Judge declares mistrial in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case after jury deadlocked for second time

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – The judge in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial has declared a mistrial after the jury said it was hopelessly deadlocked for the second time in the case.

The jury resumed deliberations Saturday over whether the 79-year-old TV star drugged and molested a woman in his Philadelphia-area home in 2004.

Jurors have already discussed the case for more than 50 hours since Monday, leading to Cosby’s lawyer to push for a mistrial.

The judge has refused, saying jurors are permitted under the law to deliberate as long as they want. The jurors have been trying to break a deadlock.

Cosby is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault that could put him in prison for the rest of his life.