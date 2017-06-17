Hundreds of furry friends up for adoption at 8th Annual PetAPalooza

By Published:

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hundreds of furry friends will be on the lookout for their forever homes on Saturday at Curtis Lumber’s PetAPalooza.

PetAPalooza, now in its eighth year, is the Capital Region’s largest pet adoption event of the year.

Hundreds of pets including dogs, cats, and even rabbits will be available for adoption from more than 80 different organizations. Many organizations will be offering discounts on pet adoption fees.

Multiple Curtis Lumber locations are taking part in the event, and a number of local veterinarians, and food, and pet supply vendors will also be on hand.

For more information on the event visit http://www.clpetapalooza.com/

 

 

