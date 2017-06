FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two local teens killed in a crash in Ohio were honored today with a fundraiser.

The fundraiser was held this afternoon at Boars Nest in Fort Ann to help with the funeral expenses for 7 year-old Payton Thatcher and her half-sister, 13 year-old Tiarra Couture.

They were killed after a deer ran in front of the car they were riding in and it was struck by a semi-truck.

Their grandmother tried to swerve away, but their car was then hit from behind by a semi- truck.