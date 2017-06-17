Balloon Festival held in Saratoga County

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Eyes to the skies in Saratoga County where more than 20 hot air balloons lifted off at the annual Balloon and Craft Festival

You can catch these beauties all weekend long. You can either catch a ride, or like many in attendance today, enjoy the view from the ground.

“We got to walk inside one of them it was really, really cool I’ve never been inside one before so,” said Amy Fuller of Saratoga.

There were also plenty of crafts on display, along with delicious food, wine and beer.

Kids also got the chance to take part in some fun activities like bounce houses and face painting.

If you missed out today, again, you do have one last chance to enjoy it all tomorrow.

Balloons are set to take off Sunday at 6 a.m.