Woman accused of diverting thousands to personal account now accused of giving false name

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A woman accused of diverting more than $5,000 for motel reservations into her personal PayPal account is now accused of giving police a false name.

The Warren County Sherrif’s Office says at the time of the arrest the woman gave a name of Meagheen Guiness-Ryan, 46, of Rush Hollow Road in Lake George. After running her fingerprints, police say a different person than Ryan was identified.

After an investigation, police later identified the woman as 59-year-old Colleen Mulson.

She was charged with three counts of second-degree forgery and second-degree criminal impersonation.

Police say Mulson has used approximately 45 aliases, multiple social security numbers and dates of birth over the past 35 years. She’s accused of having fraud-related arrest records in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, Massachusetts, and New York.

Mulson was arraigned and remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility without bail.