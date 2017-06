TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Troy Police Department Captain Dan Dewolf, the department’s entire drug unit has been placed on administrative leave.

Capt. Dewolf said he could not comment further or state why members of the unit has been placed on leave.

The drug unit makes up about five percent of the department’s officers.

A spokesperson for Mayor Patrick Madden said, “it’s a personnel matter. The city does not comment on personnel matters.”