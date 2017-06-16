Sources: Troy drug unit illegally entered home without warrant, wrote false report to cover it up

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An entire unit of one local police department has been placed on administrative leave.

The Troy police department is now conducting an internal investigation into what is being called a personnel matter concerning the Firearms Interdiction and Narcotics Suppression Unit.

Multiple law enforcement sources say the reason for the removal of the drug unit is because officers acting on a tip illegally entered a home without a warrant then wrote a report in an attempt to cover up the whole thing.

Troy Police Chief John Tedesco remained tight lipped but confirmed the suspension on Friday.

On Friday, a closed door city hall meeting involved at least two city council members and Mayor Patrick Madden.

A spokesperson for Mayor Madden released this statement:

“On Thursday, June 15, all members of the Troy Police Department’s Firearms Interdiction and Narcotics Suppression (FINS) unit were placed on leave resulting from a personnel matter which involves the conduct of certain officers of the unit during a particular occasion. An internal investigation has been commenced to protect the integrity of the Troy Police Department and reassure the public’s continued trust and confidence in our law enforcement officials. The Troy Police Department is a highly trained, professional group of men and women who are committed to serve and protect our community with distinction, and the conduct of a few officers on a specific occasion should not impact the reputation of the entire department.”

Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello released this statement:

“I was informed by Troy Mayor Patrick Madden that all members of the Troy Police Department’s Firearms Interdiction and Narcotics Suppression (FINS) unit were placed on leave. I am deeply concerned that this would remove from the front line of a total police department unit in our city’s fight against drugs and related matters. I am calling upon the Mayor to advise the Council and the public as to how the city would fill the gap and responsibilities of this important unit. While part of this issue is a personnel issue, according to the city, the actual circumstances of this case should be revealed. In other words, what specifically caused the removal of this unit from their duties of protecting the public? I don’t believe in anytime in the city history has a total police department unit been removed from carrying out their duties and responsibilities.”

Mantello also urged the city to release specifics about the suspension, which the mayor didn’t do on Friday.

Multiple law enforcement sources confirm to NEWS10 ABC that the personnel issue in question started with a tip to the drug unit that there was a home in Troy worth investigating.

The unit went to the home multiple times within a day with no response. Sources say eventually the unit decided to enter the home illegally without a warrant. No one was home but the officers did find some evidence.

Sources say a false report was then written to cover up the entire thing.

It’s unclear at this time how the issue came to light, how long this investigation will take, or how long this unit will be off the streets.