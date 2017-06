ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Department of Motor Vehicles announced a $110 million project to keep pedestrians safe.

The project is called Operation See Be Seen.

From Friday until the end of the month, police agencies across the state will crack down on people who are seen breaking laws and protect pedestrians.

According to the DMV, nearly 1,000 people were hit by a car in the Capital Region between 2009 and 2013.