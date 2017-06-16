Police: Teen chases man, hits him with tree branch, takes his boots

Web Staff Published:

BALLSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department arrested a teenager they say assaulted and robbed a man in Ballston back in April.

Police say the teen and several other individuals chased a 28-year-old man into a parking lot on State Route 50 and punched, kicked, hit him with a tree branch, and forcibly took the man’s boots. The man suffered injuries from the incident.

The teen was charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.

He was arraigned and remanded to Schenectady County Jail where he is being held on unrelated charges.

Bail was set at $2,500 cash or $10,000 bond.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s