Police: Teen chases man, hits him with tree branch, takes his boots

BALLSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department arrested a teenager they say assaulted and robbed a man in Ballston back in April.

Police say the teen and several other individuals chased a 28-year-old man into a parking lot on State Route 50 and punched, kicked, hit him with a tree branch, and forcibly took the man’s boots. The man suffered injuries from the incident.

The teen was charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.

He was arraigned and remanded to Schenectady County Jail where he is being held on unrelated charges.

Bail was set at $2,500 cash or $10,000 bond.