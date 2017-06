COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s been one year since a local teen was killed crossing 787.

Brittany Knight, 16, was a sophomore at Cohoes High School and was on her way home when she was hit and killed while trying to cross at Bridge Avenue.

The Department of Transportation responded with a $15 million project to revamp the deadly intersection.

The plans are still being drawn up.

A memorial can now be seen along the road in honor of the teen.