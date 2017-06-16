NY WIC program exceeds national breastfeeding goals six years ahead of schedule

Web Staff Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Department of Health announced a breastfeeding initiation among women in the New York Special Supplemental Nutrition Program from Women Infants and Children (WIC) reached it goals six years early.

According to the Department of Health, participation increased from 62 percent in 2002 to 82.4 percent in 2014. The goals was to have a 81.9 percent participation rate by 2020.

Research shows breast milk provides unique nutrients and antibodies that help protect babies from diseases such as ear infections, lower respiratory infections and diarrhea, decrease risk for asthma, diabetes and obesity later in life. Breastfeeding for women lowers their risk of breast and ovarian cancer and diabetes.

View the results published on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s website.

