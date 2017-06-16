NY Lottery celebrating 50th anniversary

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday marks the golden anniversary of the New York State Lotto.

To celebrate its 50th anniversary this weekend, the lottery is offering special promotions on the Empire Plaza from 11 to 2 p.m.

If you buy one Powerball ticket and you’ll get a coupon for another one.

Dozens were on the concourse to buy their lotto tickets and take a chance at special deals to celebrate the day.

The legacy has helped generate over $150 billion in revenue including $61 billion to education and given out $83 billion in prizes.