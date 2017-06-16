NY Lottery celebrating 50th anniversary

Web Staff Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday marks the golden anniversary of the New York State Lotto.

To celebrate its 50th anniversary this weekend, the lottery is offering special promotions on the Empire Plaza from 11 to 2 p.m.

If you buy one Powerball ticket and you’ll get a coupon for another one.

Dozens were on the concourse to buy their lotto tickets and take a chance at special deals to celebrate the day.

The legacy has helped generate over $150 billion in revenue including $61 billion to education and given out $83 billion in prizes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s