NY DEC delays opening of Million Dollar Beach on Lake George due to E.coli

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is delaying the opening of Million Dollar Beach on Lake George on Saturday.

The DEC says the delay is due to high levels of E.coli levels associated with last week’s rain event. Out of an abundance of caution, the beach will be closed until the results of water samples collected on Friday are available.

Results are expected by midday Saturday. Based on those results, the DEC will decide whether to reopen the beach for swimming.

If the beach does not open on Saturday, the DEC says it will sample the water daily until it’s within the acceptable levels.

Officials say the DEC, the town and village of Lake George, and the Lake George Association are working to find the source of E.coli in the waters at the beach.