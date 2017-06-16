NY AG reaches $350K settlement with sham breast cancer charity

Web Staff Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has reached a $350,000 settlement with a supposed charity that was pocketing most of the money.

He says the Breast Cancer Survivors Foundation fundraisers pocketed 92 cents of every dollar donated for themselves. They mislead donors with fictional medical services for breast cancer patients.

Money from the settlement will now go toward real breast cancer groups

The man behind the fundraiser has now been barred from the professional fundraising industry nationwide.

