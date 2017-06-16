Nexstar celebrates Founder’s Day by volunteering at non-profit organizations

Web Staff Published: Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As part of our parent company, Nexstar’s Founder’s Day, NEWS10 ABC (WTEN/WXXA) will be volunteering throughout Friday at various non-profit organizations in the Capital District.

Some of the locations in which members of the ABC 10/Fox 23 will be volunteering at include, but are not limited to: Mohawk-Hudson Humane Society, Food Pantries of Northeastern New York and Habitat for Humanity.

Founder’s Day is all about being active in the community and finding a way to make an impact by lending a hand.

