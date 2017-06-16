Gloversville Police offering reward for the arrest of car thief

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Gloversville Police say they were called to the intersection of Harrison and South Main Street after getting reports of a car being stolen.

The incident happened on June 4.

The car was later found in the driveway of a vacant home.

During their investigation, police found surveillance footage of the suspect running down South and Yale Street.

Police think he may reside nearby.

The Gloversville Police Department is now offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect involved in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-730-8477.