6/16 Pet Connection: Stallone

Stallone is a yellow lab, male mix. He is about 2 years old and weighs about 89 pounds.

This big boy needs someone patient with him – he can be a little shy. We find many times with bigger dogs that they are the most insecure because people feel that if they are bigger, they can muscle them around a lot.

Stallone is a big sensitive guy. He is great with other dogs – but since he is a little insecure, other dogs will pick on him.

Due to his size, we recommend older children because he is a big goof and can jump up and knock them over. He does have a funny bone or a silly side. When he feels safe, he is a big silly 90 pound puppy!

We would recommend room for him to run and explore. He is medium energy… and the sweetest big guy ever!\

11th Hour Rescue 518-223-5589