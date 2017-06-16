2 former UAlbany students sentenced to 3 years probation, community service for roles in CDTA bus assault

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two former UAlbany students were sentenced for their role in the CDTA bus assault on Friday.

Ariel Agudio and Asha Burwell were sentenced to three years probation, a $1,000 fine and 200 hours community service.

The judge argued with the women’s attorneys going back to the 911 tapes saying both women lied and said they were victims of a racially motivated hate crime and attacked by 20 men.

The judge also stated that one of the women made comments on the 911 tape laughing and saying she can’t believe she just beat up a boy.

During the proceedings, one woman was removed from the courtroom for being disruptive. She was a supporter of the women and was not happy with the sentence.

Both Agudio and Burwells attorneys say the women believe they were victims of a racial incident and stand by that. The judge and DA told the women if they apologized they would not face a harsh penalty. Neither apologized for falsely reporting as they don’t believe they did.

Agudio and Burwell were found guilty for falsely reporting an incident. They both faced two years in prison.