Troy announces summer programs for kids

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy’s swimming pools will remain closed this summer but now the city is trying to help kids in another way.

Six weeks of recreational activities will be offered by the city, the Capital District YMCA, and the Troy and Lansingburgh Boys and Girls clubs.

It’s happening from July 10th through August 18th at Knickerbacker Park, Prospect Park and the 112th Street Park.

Troy’s swimming pools are closed due to budget constraints and safety risks.

A recently released engineering study found that it would take at least $2.4 million to bring the pools up to code.

The issue has caused a lot of outcry from those concerned for the city’s most vulnerable.

Some of the programs will offer breakfast and lunch to kids enrolled and many will also offer swimming lessons.

Participation is on a first come, first served basis.

To learn more about 2017 summer youth activities, please contact Patrick Doyle, Executive Director of the Troy Boys and Girls Club atpatrickd@tbgc.org, and Ashli Fragomeni, Director of Operations of the Capital District YMCA Troy Branch at (518) 869-3500 ext. 2201 or afragomeni@cdymca.org.