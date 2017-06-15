Tri-City Valley Cats host Education Day

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Tri-City Valley Cats have yet to begin the official portion of the New York-Penn League schedule, but on Thursday they will take the diamond in an exhibition game against the Albany Dutchmen of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.

The game will be held at 10 a.m. at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium the home of the Cats, on the campus of Hudson Valley Community College.

It is the team’s 4th annual Education Day, as numerous local area school groups will be in attendance.

Aspects of the game will incorporate Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) concepts as a backdrop. This will be accomplished by highlighting items related to the geometry and dimensions of the field, player statistics and mileage charts for travel between the cities of the New York-Penn League, as well as historical ties to baseball in the Capital Region, and more.

Serving as an educational field trip, the game will also serve as a platform to educate students on anti-bullying and character development. Valley Cats’ mascot SouthPaw will organize students to sign the ‘Cats Peace Pledge, which will be in the stadium throughout the season. The peace pledge relates to anti-bullying principles.

Nearly 25 schools will be attendance and each were provided with a special curriculum prior to their arrival to preview some of the themes of the event.

The Valley Cats and Dutchmen worked in conjunction with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Transfinder, SI Group, and Bob’s Discount Furniture, as sponsors for the event.

“We’re thrilled to continue this great partnership with the ValleyCats for Education Day at the Joe,” said Jason Brinkman, Dutchmen Vice President & General Manager. “Our players are looking forward to the opportunity of playing in the game and interacting with all of the students in attendance from throughout the Capital District.”

The Tri-City Valley Cats open up their regular season schedule at the Connecticut Tigers (Detroit Tigers) for a quick two game road series (June 19-20). But, return home for their opening set of games against the Lowell Spinners (Boston Red Sox) on June 21-23 and the Vermont Lake Monsters (Oakland A’s) on June 24-26. The Valley Cats are affiliates of the Houston Astros and play in the Short-Season Class A New York-Penn League of Minor League Baseball. On August 15, the New York-Penn League All-Star Game will be hosted by the Valley Cats at “The Joe” at HVCC.

The Albany Dutchmen continue their Perfect Game College Baseball League (wooden bat summer league) Thursday (June 15) evening against the Mohawk Valley Diamond Dogs (Little Falls, N.Y.). The game will be played at 5:05 p.m. at Siena College. Several Dutchmen alumni were recently selected in the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft.