Schenectady County files lawsuit against drug manufacturers

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County has filed a lawsuit alleging that opiate drug manufacturers deliberately and falsely advertised their opiate pills to deceive doctors into prescribing them to patients.

Many of those patients would later become addicted to the pills and go on to do other illegal drugs, including heroin.

“How many individuals were arrested, died, or hospitalized because of this? How much money did the criminal justice system spend. It’s immence,” James DeSantis, of Breaking Barriers, said.

The county says the manufacturers began a marketing and promotional campaign in the late 1990s and became more aggressive in 2006 by generating articles, medical education courses, and sales visits to doctors.

Schenectady is one of eight counties that have filed similar lawsuits.

The county says because of the opitate addiction issue, it costs them millions each year.