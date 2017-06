SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Daily Gazette, a man accused of killing a local teenager in Schenectady last year has been found guilty on all counts.

Raekwon Stover, 19, was accused of shooting 17-year-old Medina Knowles last September on Schenectady Street.

Investigators believe Stover was dating Knowles. She was a junior at Schenectady High School and the mother of a 2-year-old boy.