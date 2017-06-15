Report finds lead in baby food

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – A report found detectable levels of lead in 20 percent of baby food samples compared to other foods.

The report by the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) found that more than one million children consume more lead than the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s limit.

The EDF analyzed data by the FDA from 2003 to 2013 as part of the agency’s Total Diet Study (TDS).

Key Findings

Fruit juices: 89% of grape juice samples contained detectable levels of lead, mixed fruit (67%), apple (55%), and pear (45%)

89% of grape juice samples contained detectable levels of lead, mixed fruit (67%), apple (55%), and pear (45%) Root vegetables: Sweet potatoes (86%) and carrots (43%)

Sweet potatoes (86%) and carrots (43%) Cookies: Arrowroot cookies (64%) and teething biscuits (47%)

EDF says baby food versions of apple and grape juice and carrots had samples with higher levels of lead than the regular versions.

Parents of young children are encouraged to consult with their child’s pediatrician to learn how they can reduce lead exposure.

Read the full report.