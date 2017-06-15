Report finds lead in baby food

Web Staff Published:

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – A report found detectable levels of lead in 20 percent of baby food samples compared to other foods.

The report by the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) found that more than one million children consume more lead than the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s limit.

The EDF analyzed data by the FDA from 2003 to 2013 as part of the agency’s Total Diet Study (TDS).

Key Findings

  • Fruit juices: 89% of grape juice samples contained detectable levels of lead, mixed fruit (67%), apple (55%), and pear (45%)
  • Root vegetables: Sweet potatoes (86%) and carrots (43%)
  • Cookies: Arrowroot cookies (64%) and teething biscuits (47%)

EDF says baby food versions of apple and grape juice and carrots had samples with higher levels of lead than the regular versions.

Parents of young children are encouraged to consult with their child’s pediatrician to learn how they can reduce lead exposure.

Read the full report.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s