“Real Men Wear Pink” in the fight against breast cancer

By Published:

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – “Real Men Wear Pink” was created to give men a greater presence in the fight against breast cancer. This initiative works alongside the “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” events, “Real Men Wear Pink” gives communities the opportunity to nominate local male leaders to help with fundraising for the American Cancer Society’s breast cancer initiatives.

The “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign doesn’t get going fully until August, but NEWS10 is just getting the word out early. However, there are several events throughout the year in which the American Cancer Society chapter in the Albany area and around the nation work to promote awareness for prevention and a cure for all forms of cancer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s