“Real Men Wear Pink” in the fight against breast cancer

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – “Real Men Wear Pink” was created to give men a greater presence in the fight against breast cancer. This initiative works alongside the “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” events, “Real Men Wear Pink” gives communities the opportunity to nominate local male leaders to help with fundraising for the American Cancer Society’s breast cancer initiatives.

The “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign doesn’t get going fully until August, but NEWS10 is just getting the word out early. However, there are several events throughout the year in which the American Cancer Society chapter in the Albany area and around the nation work to promote awareness for prevention and a cure for all forms of cancer.