ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a homicide that took place on Elk Street last month.

Stephan Harris was accused of stabbing 26-year-old Jonathon Weldon while on the 300 block of Elk Street. Police say Weldon was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Harris has been charged with second-degree murder.

He was arraigned and remanded to Albany County Jail.