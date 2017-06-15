NYSCOPBA donates $15K to reward fund in Georgia correction officer murders, escape

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA) announced it donated $15,000 to a reward fund for the capture of two Georgia inmates accused of killing two correction officers and escaping.

The inmates, Donnie Russell Rowe and Ricky Dubose, are accused of shooting and killing the officers Tuesday morning and escaping during a prisoner transport.

The reward is currently $130,000 vor the arrest and capture of Rowe and Dubose, who police say immediately carjacked a vehicle after escaping in Putnam County, Georgia.

BOLO: Please retweet pic.twitter.com/XW6V6lIwQV — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) June 14, 2017

The men are still on the loose and a multi-state manhunt continues.

NYSCOPBA President Michael Powers released this statement:

“This callous, heinous crime is another stark reminder how dangerous it is for all our law enforcement Brothers and Sisters across this country. Almost every single day we read about how a police or correction officer is killed or seriously injured while protecting our communities. The nature of our profession is inherently dangerous, but the climate we live in today is a notice that once again, no matter what uniform you wear, there are individuals who have no regard for the job we do. It is our sincere hope that the reward helps promote the quick capture of the two inmates before they are able to harm anyone else. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the two officers killed and with all law enforcement involved in the pursuit of the escaped felons.”

Police say the men are likely to be armed and dangerous. If spotted, contact your local police department or the FBI immediately.