NYRA hosts job fair for Saratoga race track season

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The summer meet is just around the corner, but all of the excitement here wouldn’t be possible without a strong staff.

The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) is hosting a three-day job fair (June 15-17) for those interested in working at Saratoga Race Course during the 2017 meet. The Saratoga race track schedule will run for 40 days from July 21 through Labor Day, September 4.

So they need your help!

Plenty of positions are available everything from administration to bartenders and waiters, to parking attendants and betting clerks.

The meet starts in 36 days so be prepared to be interviewed on the spot!

They’ll be interviewing from 2 p.m. Thursday (June 15) afternoon until 6 p.m. in the evening, with the same schedule on Friday (June 16).

The job fair event also runs on Saturday (June 17) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For specific information on the job fair, please read below:

WHERE: Saratoga Springs City Center, 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY

DETAILS (per NYRA press release):

Opportunities are available for: administrative/office roles, bartenders, bets squad, betting clerks, box office, cashiers, chefs, cleaners, cooks, food service helpers and supervisors, general labor, giveaway helpers (part-time only), guest services, hosts/hostesses, mascots, parking attendants, porters and barbacks, prep cooks, program sellers, retail clerks, security, turf work, utility workers, wait staff, and whitecaps/ushers.

Interviews will be conducted on Thursday, June 15 from 2 to 6 p.m.; Friday, June 16 from 2 to 6 p.m.; and on Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Positions are available with NYRA, Centerplate, Union Square Events, Integrated Staffing, Noor Staffing Group and American Maintenance.

Applicants must be at least 15 years of age with New York State Certified Working Papers; prospective security guards, cashiers and betting clerks must be at least 18 years of age to apply. Limited opportunities exist for 15-year-old applicants. Betting clerks and cashiers must have significant cash handling experience. Security guards must have a high school degree or GED to apply. All applicants must bring a photo ID and social security card or I-9 alternative.

The New York Racing Association, Inc., Centerplate, Union Square Events, Integrated Staffing, Noor Staffing Group and American Maintenance are Equal Opportunity Employers.