Mysterious animal captured on Poestenkill trail camera

POESTENKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A shocking picture taken by one woman’s trail camera has both her and her neighbors shaken up.

Erin Mangene’s home in Poestenkill is usually pretty laid back.

“Quiet, a few deer. That’s it,” she said.

But not after last week when she went to check her trail camera that was located at the end of her driveway. One of the pictures it captured has her on edge.

“A large cat. Very large,” she said. “Mountain lion, cougar. We’re not sure what it is.”

What she is sure is that the animal was on her driveway in the middle of the afternoon.

“I’m nervous to even go out during the day now,” she said.

Her 15-year-old daughter Stephanie used to walk up the driveway to catch the bus to school but not anymore.

“I’m just really scared, like, it’s going to come out, like, it’s just waiting for me,” Stephanie said.

It’s not just the picture that has the family on high alert.

“My neighbors just had chickens disappear,” Erin said. “My other neighbor says his two cats disappeared.”

Erin said that whatever the animal is, it’s snacking on neighborhood pets.

“Would you be freaked out If you saw one walking around your backyard?” neighbor Titian Dion said. “I’d get inside.”

Dion lives next door. One of his cats went missing not too long ago. He’s not taking any chances with the two he still has.

“Yeah, I worry about them all the time because they get out sometimes,” he said.

Whatever it is, Erin and her neighbors are worried they haven’t seen the last of it.

“Somebody needs to look into it so it’s not a child that it grabs,” she said.

NEWS10 ABC reached out to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation but has not heard back.

If you live in the area and see the animal, you’re asked to report it immediately.