SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested 11 people they say are in the country illegally.

Ten men and a minor were arrested. Three of those are facing federal charges for illegal re-entry into the U.S.

All are being held at the albany county correctional facility.

This isn’t the first time ICE agents have been seen in Saratoga. Two weeks ago they arrested 16 men they say entered the country illegally.