Decades-old work-study program faces major cuts

WASHINGTON (AP) – For decades, the federal work-study program helped millions of students get through college. It gave them flexible campus jobs and a steady source of income to help pay for tuition and living. But future students may not be so lucky.

The Trump administration’s 2018 budget seeks to cut funding for work-study nearly in half from $990 million to $500 million. That would leave 300,000 students without access to the program.

The Education Department says the change will make the work-study better targeted and refocus funds on undergraduate students who benefit most. The reductions are part of a 13 percent funding cut for the department.

But critics say the cuts will hit low-income students dreaming about college at a time when other student aid programs are also squeezed.