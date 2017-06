ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A healthcare service company will have to pay thousands in penalties after they waited a year to reveal they exposed more than 200,000 patient records.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced the settlement with Copilot, a New York company that provides services to the health industry.

Scheniderman says the company violated General Business law by waiting so long to announce the breach.

Copilot will now have to pay $130,000.