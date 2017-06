ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – CDTA and CDPHP announced where bike sharing hubs are going to be located in the Capital Region.

Albany is getting 20 stations, Schenectady seven, Troy seven stations, and four stations in Saratoga.

Locations of bike-sharing hubs

Saratoga

Schenectady

Albany

Troy

CDTA and CDPHP teamed up to make the hubs possible.