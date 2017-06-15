Agreement reached in 6 year water bill battle in Moreau

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An agreement has been reached after a six-year battle after people in Saratoga County say they were charged for water they didn’t use.

People living on Fortsville Road in Moreau use private wells and didn’t want to use town’s water when they installed new pipes.

The town agreed to only charge them for the water that went through their meters.

Homeowners there say they weren’t even connected to the town’s pipes but were still charged $150.

On Wednesday night, the town board unanimously voted to stop charging these people and refund them for the charges.