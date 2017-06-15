6/15 Pet Connection: Artic

Artic is a sweet, quiet 20-month-old boy who, once he gets to know you, will follow you wherever you go. He is looking for a quiet and compassionate home with another confident dog that will help him build his confidence.

Artic loves his people but new places can sometimes make him a bit nervous. He loves to go for walks, play with his stuffed toys and enjoys a quick run around the yard with his fur-friends.

Artic has the best helicopter tail to greet you when you come home, and will show you how much he missed you by knitting your arm.

He is super quiet in the house, and loves to please his people!

Greyhound Rescue of NY 1-877-278-2194