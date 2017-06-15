32K pounds of meat recalled because it may contain milk

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – A New Jersey company is recalling nearly 32,000 pounds of precooked meat products that might contain milk, which is not listed on the product labels.

Newark-based Golden Platter Foods says the recalled products were sent to locations in Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

They include certain chicken tenders, chicken patties, chicken nuggets, meatballs, turkey patties and beef patties. Consumers are urged to throw them out.

The company says it discovered on June 6 that there might be milk in the batter and cracker meal used in the products.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service says no one has reported getting sick because of the mislabeling.

A complete list of the recalled products is available on the United States Department of Agriculture website.