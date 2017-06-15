$1.1M recovered for NY consumers from auto dealers, repairs accused of fraud

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A total of $1.1 million in refunds and repairs from auto dealers and repair shops accused of fraud has been recovered and returned to consumers.

The New York Governor’s Office says more than 600 victims of consumer fraud have been helped across the state.

“This administration stands up for New Yorkers and has zero tolerance for those who use unscrupulous business practices to cheat consumers,” Gov. Cuomo said. “If any New Yorker believes they have been taken advantage of when buying or repairing a car, I urge them to call the DMV and ensure they receive the fair service they deserve.”

The following is a regional breakdown of consumer recoveries from repair shops, auto dealers, and inspection stations based on complaints made to DMV in 2016:

Region Amount Recovered Number of consumers Southern Tier $29,338 19 North Country $10,192 5 New York City $206,868 127 Mohawk Valley $37,225 39 Mid-Hudson Valley $156,677 67 Long Island $205,133 99 Finger Lakes $132,259 50 Central New York $97,219 48 Capital Region $114,816 78 Western New York $101,900 71 Total $1,091,627 603

The governor’s office says it receives more than 6,000 consumer complaints every year involving vehicle dealers or repair shops accused of selling vehicles in poor condition, failing to register vehicles, committing inspecting fraud, and making faulty repairs.

DMV provides a host of information for New Yorkers about their rights when they bring their vehicles into a repair shop. You can find that information on DMV’s Know Your Rights in Auto Repair page.