$1.1M recovered for NY consumers from auto dealers, repairs accused of fraud

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A total of $1.1 million in refunds and repairs from auto dealers and repair shops accused of fraud has been recovered and returned to consumers.
The New York Governor’s Office says more than 600 victims of consumer fraud have been helped across the state.
“This administration stands up for New Yorkers and has zero tolerance for those who use unscrupulous business practices to cheat consumers,” Gov. Cuomo said. “If any New Yorker believes they have been taken advantage of when buying or repairing a car, I urge them to call the DMV and ensure they receive the fair service they deserve.”
The following is a regional breakdown of consumer recoveries from repair shops, auto dealers, and inspection stations based on complaints made to DMV in 2016:
|Region
|Amount Recovered
|Number of consumers
|Southern Tier
|$29,338
|19
|North Country
|$10,192
|5
|New York City
|$206,868
|127
|Mohawk Valley
|$37,225
|39
|Mid-Hudson Valley
|$156,677
|67
|Long Island
|$205,133
|99
|Finger Lakes
|$132,259
|50
|Central New York
|$97,219
|48
|Capital Region
|$114,816
|78
|Western New York
|$101,900
|71
|Total
|$1,091,627
|603
The governor’s office says it receives more than 6,000 consumer complaints every year involving vehicle dealers or repair shops accused of selling vehicles in poor condition, failing to register vehicles, committing inspecting fraud, and making faulty repairs.
DMV provides a host of information for New Yorkers about their rights when they bring their vehicles into a repair shop. You can find that information on DMV’s Know Your Rights in Auto Repair page.