Small dog dies after bear attack in Vermont

By Published:
Credit: Pixabay

WILMINGTON, Vt. (AP) – A Vermont game warden says a bear attacked and fatally wounded a small dog in southern Vermont last month in the latest of several bear encounters in northern New England this spring.

The warden says the attack in Wilmington was highly unusual.

He says a woman let the 15-pound (6.8-kilogram) dog out of the house at 5:30 a.m. on May 31 when it started barking.

The warden tells the Brattleboro Reformer that the woman then saw the bear taking the dog into nearby woods. When she went to find the pet, she was confronted by the large bear that then disappeared into the woods.

The game warden found the mortally wounded dog in the woods. He says he’d heard of a bear with cubs that had been getting into garbage at a nearby home, but says there was nothing at this house to attract the bear.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s