Schenectady County named NY’s 13th certified Climate Smart Community

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County is recognized as the state’s 13th certified Climate Smart Community.

The governor’s office says the county’s actions to strengthen resiliency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions supports Gov. Cuomo’s goals to reduce statewide emissions 40 percent by 2030 and 80 percent by 2050.

“I commend Schenectady County for their ongoing efforts to support clean energy initiatives, and I encourage all of New York’s municipalities to follow the county’s example, help us combat climate change and become a certified community,” Gov. Cuomo said.

In 2014, the Climate Smart Communities Certification Program recognizes local governments that have taken actions to reduce emissions and protect their communities from climate change.

